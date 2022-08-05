PORT DEPOSIT — Joanne Watkins, 63 yrs, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home. Born March 14, 1959 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Beatrice A. Cramlett Doelle.
Joanne was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD. She formerly owned and operated a private day care and later drove school buses for the Marshall Bus Company of Port Deposit, MD. In addition, Joanne was a member of the Chesapeake HOG Chapter.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Thomas R. Watkins; daughter, Angela M. Blackham and husband, Franklyn Blackham, II, of Huntingtown, MD; two granddaughters, Jessica Blackham and Kaylee Blackham; four brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica L. Watkins, and grandson, Dylan S. Wadkins.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11 AM, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, 3 PM until 5 PM and 7 PM until 9 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Rev. John Groth of Hopewell United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
