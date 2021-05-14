ELKTON, MD — Joanne Frances (Klosowski) DeMartino of Elkton, MD, age 67, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born in Newark, NJ on June 13, 1953 to Blanche Pauline (Sweeney) Klosowski and the late Frank Joseph Klosowski, Sr.
Joanne graduated from Livingston High School in Livingston, NJ and went on to graduate from Berkeley College, NJ. She worked at IBM for over 40 years as an administrative assistant. After retirement, Joanne enjoyed working part time as a slot ambassador at the Hollywood Casino in Perryville, MD.
An active person, she lived to go mountain biking, kayaking, snowboarding and skiing. Joanne traveled extensively, having skied Europe, Canada and throughout the United States. She and her husband Ralph also took frequent trips to Fells Point, in Baltimore, MD. Joanne loved the Christmas season and used her artistic skills by making Christmas Ornaments for herself and the family. She enjoyed decorating for every holiday. Joanne was also fond of creating gourmet meals, visiting the Chesapeake Bay area as well as taking drives in her Cadillac. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, having hosted many family gatherings.
Joanne is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Ralph C. DeMartino; mother, Blanche P. Klosowski; sister, Diane J. Sikora and her husband, Michael J. Sikora, III; brother, Frank J. Klosowski, Jr.; niece, Victoria D. Sikora and her husband, Joseph Thompson; nephew, Michael J. Sikora IV; aunt and godmother, Stella Piekarz; numerous extended family members as well as her beloved cat, Shadoe and turtle, Herby. Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Frank J. Klosowski Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 455 Bow St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
