EARLEVILLE — Joanna Burk Cormier, age 61, of Earleville, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
A visitation will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanna's memory to Reins of Life Therapeutic Riding, 113 Crestwood Road, Landenberg, PA 19350.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
