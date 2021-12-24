NORTH EAST, MD — JoAnn Russell Speck went home to be with the Lord on December 10th. JoAnn was the wife of, Carl Speck. They enjoyed 56 wonderful loving years of marriage together. She is survived by her husband, Carl, daughter Melissa Yonts, 2 grandsons, Brett Yonts and Duane Speck, brother, Rick Russell, and 3 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Duane, and her parents.
JoAnn was born on June 25th, 1948, in Elkton, MD, to Richard M. & Jean L. Russell. She was a lifelong resident of, Cecil County, where she worked as a town clerk for the town of Charlestown. JoAnn also served as a chief election judge and a Notary Public.
JoAnn was a member of NEMC. She enjoyed music, cooking, reading, trips to the beach, and most of all, spending time with her family.
She will be remembered for the smile she had for everyone, her gentle spirit, her love of laughter, her devotion to the Lord, and putting God and family above all else. She was an intelligent, and truly beautiful woman inside and out, and will be forever, greatly missed by so many.
A private service will be held Saturday, with a celebration of life to be announced at a future date. The family would enjoy reading any special memories or thoughts you would like to share about Joann, please feel free to share on www.rtfoard.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Joann's honor may be made payable to "Stateline Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
