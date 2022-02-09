NORTH EAST, MD — Joann Mars, age 79, of North East, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born in Pax, WV on January 25, 1943 to the late James Howard Tyree, Sr., and Freda Mae (Dangerfield) Tyree.
Joann owned a home day care for eighteen years and in 1996, went on to run an assisted living facility/elder care for 30 years. She belonged to the North East Church for many years and loved each and everyone of her church friends/family. Joann said "My life has been fun, sadness, and heartache, but God has seen me thru it all."
Joann is survived by her daughter, Jovonna Pens; seven grandchildren: Charles Pens, Brendan Pens, Timothy Mars, Jr, Alexis Mars, Julie Mars, Lillian Mars, and Landyn Mars; best friends: Patsy Fannin and Betty Clugston; many nieces, nephews and church friends.
In addition to her parents, Joann is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mars; son, Timothy Mars; two daughters: Charlene Mars and Melissa Mars; and two brothers: James Tyree, Jr. and Danny Tyree.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Dogwood Church, 30 Dogwood Rd., Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at North East Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joann Mars as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.