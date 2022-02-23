WARWICK — (Cahall) Joann Drummond, 87, passed away on February 20, 2022, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Born on March 3, 1934, on a farm near Cecilton, she was the daughter of William and Eva Cahall.
Joann graduated from Cecilton High School and in later years took classes at Essex and Cecil Community Colleges. She loved the arts, music, reading, and traveling. She visited many countries including Egypt, Jordan, Greece, and the British Isles. She especially loved traveling with and spending time with her family.
Joann is survived by her daughter, Judith, her grandson Paul (Katie) both of Warwick, MD, and by her sister Mary Edna Carty of Middletown, DE. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, her son Walt, and her son Dennis.
A celebration of Joann’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 28, at Zion United Methodist Church in Cecilton, followed by a reception in the community hall. We ask that guests be vaccinated for covid and wear a mask. Burial will be private.
