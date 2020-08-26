ELKTON — Joan Marie Woolman, 84 of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and the late Emma Jane (Lowe) Gordy. She was the wife of the late John Gibson Woolman who passed November 30, 2007.
She is survived by two daughters: Susan Hazelwood of Elkton, MD and Teresa Sanders of North East, MD; three sons: John Woolman of North East, MD, Joe Woolman of North East, MD and William Woolman of Elkton, MD; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was also preceded in death by a daughter: Jane Lucia Woolman.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment follow services in Elkton Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.