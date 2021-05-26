NORTH EAST — Joan Inez Nickle, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Elkton Care and Rehab, Elkton, MD.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on April 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George Kelly Hipkins and Mildred Rosalie (Dickinson) Hipkins.
She is survived by her husband: Kenneth William Nickle; son: Larry Kenneth Nickle, both of North East, MD; and one sister: Jacqualyn Hipkins Page of Perryville, MD.
In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her daughter: Laura Ann Nickle and two brothers: Larry G. Hipkins and David C. Hipkins.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
