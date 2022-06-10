COLORA, MD — Joan Lambert Gilley "Memaw" of Colora, MD, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born in Coatesville, PA on September 15, 1934 to the late Oliver Lambert and Eleanor (Campbell) Lambert.
Joan worked for M&T Bank for many years, first as a teller and later as branch manager. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, swimming and gardening. Joan was an avid dog lover and Baltimore sports fan. A mother to everyone, she found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her four children: Mark Gilley (Joyce), David Gilley (Donna), Jeffery Gilley (Edna Hayes) and Charlie Defalco (Mary); eleven grandchildren: Michael Gilley, Chris Gilley, Evann Reichenbach (Nathan), Caleb Gilley (Felichia), Justin Gilley (Erin), Morgan Kessler (Jeffrey), Siobhan Rizzo (Mark), Michael DeFalco, Monica Jones, Brandon Boas (Meredith), and Megan Tate; nineteen great-grandchildren: Madisyn Gilley, Skylar Gilley, Kaylie Gilley, Chase Gilley, Landin Gilley, Gavin Kessler, Bentley Kessler, Bailey Gilley, Gracie Reichenbach, Julianna Rizzo, Jacob Rizzo, Lilly Kessler, Connor Rizzo, Preston Kessler, Scotti Reichenbach, Renzo Infante, Ian Baughman, Crimson Baughman, and Lillith Jones; and two siblings: Gary Lee Lambert and Gene Meredith Lambert. In addition to her parents and brothers, Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Gilley, son, Dave Gilley, and grandson, Chris Gilley.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends my begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
