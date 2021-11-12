ELKTON, MD — Jessie Faye Eller, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Born in McDowell Co., WV, on February 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Angeline Prevento Fink.
Mrs. Eller retired from Union Hospital, where she was a pharmacy technician. She was a member of Moore's Chapel and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Johnson (Jesse), Elbert, CO; sons, Matthew Eller, Washington, DC, and Al Sizemore (Robin), Elkton, MD; siblings, Donald Fink (Irene), Colorado Springs, CO, Robert Fink, Elkton, MD, and James Fink (Marie), Port St. Lucie, FL, and 11 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eller was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn R. Eller; son, James "Bo" Sizemore; daughter, Angela G. Sizemore, and sister, Frances Shephard.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will be private in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ray of Hope Mission Center, 960 Craigtown Road, Port Deposit, MD 21904.
