EARLEVILLE — Jessica Stauffer Brown 44 of Earleville, MD passed away August 1, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.
APG Chesapeake
EARLEVILLE — Jessica Stauffer Brown 44 of Earleville, MD passed away August 1, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.
She was born and raised in Havre de Grace and was a 1996 graduate of Perryville High School, she studied Cosmetology at Cecil County Vo-Tech. She moved to Earleville when she married her husband Chris. Jessica was a hairdresser and stylist by profession and owned and operated PJ's Casual Cuts in Elkton, MD for 22 years. She also worked for Terumo Medical Supplies. She was an active member of the Chesapeake City and Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Departments serving many years as the Hall Coordinator. When not working or volunteering Jessica loved camping and spending time with her family and friends. She and Chris recently bought their dream camper and as a family spent many happy weekends together traveling.
Jessica is survived by her husband of 14 years Chris, 3 sons Drew Stauffer (Brittney) of Conowingo, MD, Dustin Brown and Gavin Brown; her parents James & Maria Stauffer of Bel Air, MD and Margarette and Thomas Gamache of Perryville, MD.; siblings Erin Currie (Shaun) of Pittsburgh, PA, James Stauffer (Christina) of Virginia; step-siblings Meghan Napolitano (Nick), Sean Collins (Diana), and Nick Collins all of Baltimore MD, grandchildren Avery and Zayden Stauffer; nephews Sam Napolitano and Maxwell Currie, nieces Maya Currie and Kaitlyn Stauffer, and many aunts and uncles.
A viewing will be held on August 6, 2022 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Hacks Point Fire Company, 1185 Glebe Road, Earleville, MD. Services will follow at 1 pm with Firemen Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to support her son Gavin's education, payable to Chris Brown or the Hacks Point Fire Company c/o Galena Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Galena MD, 21635.
Arrangements provided by the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.