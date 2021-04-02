ABERDEEN — Jerry Wayne Jamison, 73 years, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at home. Born July 5, 1947 in Blackville, SC, he was the son of the late Carl Morris and Mary Frances Hutto Jamison.
Mr. Jamison was formerly employed as a brick mason by Diamond State Masonry of Delaware. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, JoAnn Joyce Jamison; children, Connie Jamison Mullins and husband, John, Jerry W. Jamison, Jr. and wife, Kelli, Janeen Jamison Kahl and husband, Edward, and Shayne J. Jamison; grandchildren, Tabitha Grace, John Grace, Jeremy Grace, Kerri Kerns, Jason Jamison, Edward Kahl, Jessica Hedges; and 20 great grandchildren.
Mr. Jamison was preceded in death by his sisters, Lola Frances Jamison, Barbara Elaine Dunivant; and brother, Daniel Morris Jamison.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 5, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Donny Smith of the Antioch Baptist Church of Havre de Grace, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
