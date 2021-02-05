ELKTON, MD — Jerry Thomas Cline, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Jerry was a resident of Warren, NJ for 27 years before relocating to Cecil County in 1999.
Jerry is survived by his loving bride of almost 60 years, Francine Perrone Cline; his children, Vendita Wright, Thomas Cline (Kim), Joseph Cline (Marlo), and Teresa Cline (Joseph Soltis); his grandchildren, Courtney Cline, Abby Cline (Patrick Doyle), Joseph Cline, and Carley Buckland (Curtis); as well as his great-granddaughter, Sofia Grace Buckland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
