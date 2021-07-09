ELKTON, MD — Jerry Odell Church, Sr., age 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Born in Elkton on April 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Council and Agnes Huffman Church.
Mr. Church was a retired long-haul trucker and a proud member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Bradley Church; children, Jerry O. Church, Jr., and Kelly A. Church, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Curtis L. Church, Jr., Justin Church, and Mario Baez.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Church was preceded in death by his son, Curtis L. Church, Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
