NORTH EAST, MD — Jerry Allan Callaway, 80, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021 due to Covid-19, with Elizabeth A "Betty" Kielceski Callaway, his devoted wife of 59 years by his side.
Mr. Callaway was the son of the late Gilbert H. Callaway and Beulah (Turner) Callaway. Also preceding him in death were his brother John R. Callaway; granddaughter, Amanda C. Hagelstein; and brother-in-law, Joseph W. Kamps. Jerry is survived by his wife Betty; three daughters: Catherine Callaway of New Castle, DE, Francie Callaway Peters and her husband, Eric, of Fair Hill, MD, and Carolyn Callaway of Elkton, MD; two granddaughters: Samantha & Cameron Peters; sister, Janet Callaway Kamps of Pocomoke City, MD; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Born in 1941, Jerry was raised in Wachapreague, VA. He graduated in 1959 from Central High School in Painter, VA, where he was a stand-out athlete. After high school, Jerry moved to Wilmington, DE, to attend Goldey-Beacom College, where he met the love of his life. After graduation and marriage to Betty in 1962, they settled in New Castle, DE, to raise their family. After retiring from a 33-year career, as a Telecommunications Manager, with E.I. DuPont de Nemours, Jerry consulted in his field for many years. He was an active member and volunteer for over 30 years at Good Shepard Parish in Perryville, MD.
Jerry had a full and productive life, with lots of interests and hobbies. His talents ranged from golfing (getting a hole-in-one), playing/coaching softball, bowling with a high score of 299, and was drafted to play AAA ball for the Philadelphia Phillies, but opted to go to college. Jerry enjoyed doing home improvement, planting a large vegetable garden every year. Jerry also enjoyed rebuilding car engines, hunting with his Beagle dogs, and fishing. He will always be remembered for making people laugh with his witty humor, being a stand-out dad and loyal friend.
Jerry was a true gentleman. He was gentle, kind, smart, and trustworthy. Jerry was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was adored by his "girls" and took much pleasure in supporting and advocating for his daughters and granddaughters as a Proud Girl Dad. Jerry will be deeply missed.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
