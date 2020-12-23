MIDDLETOWN, DE — Jerome L. “Jerry” Rutt, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020, in Seasons Hospice Inpatient Unit at Christiana Hospital.
Jerry was born on January 22, 1938 in Milton, DE to the late Reuben and Margaret Johnson Rutt.
A graduate of Milford High School, he served in the United States Coast Guard from 1955 — 1959 as an Electrician’s Mate serving aboard the USCGC Westwind. While on the Westwind, he had the opportunity to see Greenland, South Africa, Uruguay and Antarctica. He later earned an Associate Degree in business management from Goldey-Beacom College.
Jerry worked at the Cecil Whig in Elkton, MD for almost 40 years as a Display Advertising Representative, retiring in 2013. When he wasn’t working, he made sure to be there for every type of game his sons played, whether he was the coach, score keeper, team father, or spectator. As his children grew into adults, he always went out of his way to keep their favorite things at home, like his daughter’s favorite chicken salad from Lena’s.
He enjoyed trivia nights at Thurston’s with friends. He was also an avid follower of University of Delaware Blue Hens sports. He volunteered and worked at The Bob Carpenter Center. He especially enjoyed supporting the women’s basketball team. If you have it in mind to honor his memory, go see a game at The Bob.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose Mary Woodrow Rutt; his children, Julie Rutt of Baltimore, MD, Thomas Rutt (Victoria) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Mark Rutt (Valerie) of Middletown, DE; and his much loved grandchildren Alie, Sarah, Thomas, Willem, Grayson, Taylor, Shane, and Meredith. He is also survived by his brothers, John Rutt and David Rutt, and sister Elaine Rutt Patermo.
Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association or to your local food bank in Jerry’s memory.
