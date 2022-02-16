ELKTON, MD — Jeremy Matthew Beck, age 37, of Elkton, died on Friday, February 11, 2022 at home. He was born on October 31, 1984 in Sacramento, California. Jeremy was the son of Roy and Mary Ellen Beck of Elkton.
Jeremy was a very social person and was never happier than when he was able to go around town seeing people. Jeremy had an indomitable spirit in spite of his difficulties and he had a warm and caring heart. He earned the level of Red Black Belt in karate as a teenager. Jeremy was an excellent salesman and won every fundraising contest he entered.
Jeremy lived in Thousand Oaks, California until moving with his family to the East Coast in 1999 at age 14. From birth Jeremy suffered with various mental health difficulties. Fortunately, there were several specialty schools and special people as counsellors to help him along the way but ultimately he had a very difficult life.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, Roy and Mary Ellen Beck, son, Nicholas Goodyear, sister, Aleta Spiker (Scott), brother, Roy Beck (Amy), many aunts and uncles and cousins.
Jeremy’s memorial service will be at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main Street, Elkton, Md. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to “Elkton Presbyterian Church” in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
