ELKTON, MD — Jerald Wayne Peterson, age 58, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Elkton on April 18, 1961, he was the son of the late John W., Jr., and Barbara Jackson Peterson.
Mr. Peterson was employed as a concrete finisher in the construction industry. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. An avid Ravens fan, he enjoyed the outdoors and cooking, particularly on the grill.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Candace Crouch Peterson; sons, Jason W. Peterson (Megan), and Daniel M. Peterson, both of Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Summer and Raelynn Peterson; and siblings, Kathy Potts (Tony), Port Orange, FL, and John Peterson (Becky), Rising Sun, MD.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
