NORTH EAST, MD — Our loving daughter, Jennifer Anne Swope, age 33, of North East, MD, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 13, 2022. Born in Newark, DE, on July 23, 1988, she was the daughter of Sherry L. Buchanan (Robert Miller, Sr.), North East, and Thomas G. Dilks (Sharon), Sudlersville, MD.
Jennifer loved being with her children and had a passion for doing hair.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Christopher Swope, Sr.; children, Brenna L., Christopher R., and Tori R. Swope; siblings, Shawn Ramey, Philadelphia, PA, Bobby Ansalvish, Cecilton, MD, Mike Ansalvish, Morganton, NC, Cody Steele, Elkton, MD; long-time best friend Samantha Reiber, North East, MD; and her god-daughter, Angelina Simpers, North East, MD.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Ansalvish; maternal grandparents, Earl and Tessie Buchanan; and paternal grandparents, Pauline Florian and Larry Dilks.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.