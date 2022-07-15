COLORA, MD — Jeffrey "Wilk" Ray Wilkinson, age 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, following a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was born on October 31, 1961, to Ray and Connie Wilkinson.
Following graduation from Elkton High School, he worked for Terumo Medical Corporation and AstraZeneca.
Jeff was so very proud of his twins, Kyle and Karlee. He enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals and shared a love for the team with his mom. He would always make sure to call her and say, "Mom, the Nats are on". Jeff was a "Trivia Buff", especially of music, baseball, and movies.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Connie Wilkinson of Elkton, MD; daughter, Karlee Renee Wilkinson (Kenny), of North East, MD; son, Kyle Ray Wilkinson of Colora, MD; sister, Wendy Eller (Wayne), of Elkton, MD; brother, Rodney Wilkinson (Priscilla), of Bristol, TN; and extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Wilkinson.
At the request of the family, memorial service will be private.
Donations in Jeff's memory can be made to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
In celebration of Jeff's life, play some good music, watch a baseball game, and enjoy a malibu and pineapple.
