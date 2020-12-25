RISING SUN, MD — Jeffrey Jay Hunt, age 55 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on December 14, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1965 in West Grove, PA to the late George Albert Hunt and Margaret (Clifford) Hunt.
Jeff was a life long resident of Cecil County, MD. He was a farmer who took great joy in caring for his fields, tractors, animals, and his dog, Buddy. Jeff will be dearly missed.
Jeff is survived by his two sisters: Pam Walls and her husband, Ray, and Janice Gibson; brother, Tim Hunt and his wife, Terry; four nieces: Jennifer Meadows and her husband Russell, Ginger Holmquist and her husband, James, Mandy Talley and her husband, Tom Lander and Megan Hunt; nephew, Jason Talley and his wife, Kelly and several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "Breast Cancer Research Foundation" or "Cecil County 4-H" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
