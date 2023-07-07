WILMINGTON, DE — Jeffrey "JD" Douglas Hodge, age 60, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, DE, on May 25, 1963 to the late John F. Hodge, Sr. and Carrie "Kate" (Stanley) Hodge.
Jeff graduated at Elkton High School class of 1981. During his time in high school, he played football as a running back. He worked for Pathmark Grocery for twenty years and then went on to work for Delaware Park on the tracks. Jeff was an outdoors man; you could always catch him fishing or hunting. He had a great love for dogs, especially his Australian Shepard, Jed. Jeff never met a stranger and was loved by everyone; he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Hodge; step-son, Scott Suiter; and two brothers: John Hodge and Jay Hodge.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, July 10, 2023 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Accent Care Hospice" and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
