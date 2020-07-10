ELKTON, MD — Jeannette E. Dennison, 73, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Elkton on July 10, 1946, she was one of ten children born to the late George and Myrtle Shivery Holmes.
Mrs. Dennison was a homemaker and loved being with her family. She enjoyed crafts and watching game shows.
Survivors include her husband, Rex E. Dennison, Jr.; daughters, Priscilla Price and husband, Ron, Charlene Hall (Steve), Mary Olvera (Rogelio) and Shelly Dennison (Roger), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Ronald Price, Stephen Hall, Matthew Dennison, Andre Olvera, Alex Flores, Mackenzie and R.J. Weaver; and great-grandson, Gunner Price.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rex Dennison, III.
Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 13, at the funeral home.
