ELIZABETHTON, TN — Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard "Dickie" Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
Jeannette was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved her family and the Lord. A homemaker and a member of Valley Forge Christian Church, Jeannette enjoyed collecting and listening to music. She also liked to play BINGO, antique shopping and traveling. Jeannette was very loved and so she will be missed greatly.
Those left to remember and cherish Jeannette's memory include her daughters, Carol (Joe) Phillips Elizabethton, Linda (Jerry) Sexton of Hampton and Sheila (Calvin) Taylor of Johnson City; her son, Thurman Garrett (Julie) Price of Elkton, MD; her grandchildren, Cassandra (Johnny) Dennison of Meadowview, VA, Jordon Kestner (Sara) of Bristol VA, Kylie Price and Addison Price both of Elkton, MD, Alexandra (Andrew) Godsey of Johnson City and Ethan Spangler of Madison, WI; one great grandson, Maverick Kestner, Bristol, VA; several beloved nieces and nephews; a special friend, Cathy Souder of Laurel Bloomery; and her special neighbors, Michael and Cheryl White of Mountain City, TN.
A celebration of Jeannette's life will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor David Seibenaler officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday. The service will be livestreamed. To view the livestream simply visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on Jeannette's obituary. The livestream link at the beginning of the obituary. Simply click on the link and the service will start promptly at 11:00 AM.
The graveside service will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be Thurman Price, Joe Phillips, Jerry Sexton, Calvin Taylor, Johnny Dennison, Ethan Spangler and Andrew Godsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Cathy Souder and Sonny Souder, Keith and Phyllis Kindle, Michael and Cheryl White and Jeannette's family at Valley Forge Christian Church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918 in honor of Jeannette.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Jeannette Ann Simmons Price.
