CHARLESTOWN — Jeanette S. Miklas, 85 years, of Charlestown, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Miklas, Jr. Born in Sharptown, MD on December 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Captain Edward O. and the late Margaret (Willin) Sheridan.
In 1951, while working at the Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Port Deposit, MD, Jeanette met the love of her life. After a short, whirlwind courtship of only three months, Mike and Jeanette were married and went on to enjoy 65 wonderful years together. Theirs was a true love story!
Jeanette, a stay-at-home mom during her sons' youth, later went on to work at the Harford Insurance Agency in Havre de Grace, MD. She finished her working career at Perry Point VA Hospital. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Bethel Lutheran Church. She later became a long-time member of the St. John's United Methodist Church in Charlestown, MD.
Jeanette was a doting Mom-Mom and spending time with her family was her greatest joy. An avid sports fan, she regularly attended her sons' and grandchildren's various sporting events. She was their biggest cheerleader!
Jeanette was the loving mother of Philip Miklas and his late wife Debbie and Eric Miklas and his wife Mindy. She was the devoted grandmother of Josh Miklas (Laura), Adam Miklas (Erin), Jarad Miklas, Lauren Eckles (David) and Justin Miklas. She was the adoring great-grandmother of Allyson, Kathryn, Carter, Aiden, Skylar, Rylee and Harper Miklas, Austin Allen and Cooper Eckles. Jeanette was cherished by her sister and best friend Marlene Holloway. In addition to her parents, husband and daughter-in-law, Jeanette was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and Richard Sheridan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2019, 2 P.M., at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 12 P.M. until 2 P.M., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Jay Combs will officiate. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
