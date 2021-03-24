CHESAPEAKE CITY — On March 19, 2021, Jean Major of Chesapeake City, died at the age of 86. She and her deceased husband, Joe Major, lived on their farm south of Chesapeake City for many years. She is survived by two daughters and their families, and a brother. A memorial service will be held in late spring. For more information, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Major as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.