RISING SUN, MD — Eleanor “Jean” Parrish (nee Brown) went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 19, 1928 in Montpelier, Vermont to the late Reverend Elias Bond Brown of Bonavista, Newfoundland and Mildred Ennis of Ontario, Canada. She was the sister of the late Barbara Brown.
Jean graduated with a teaching degree from New Paltz State Teachers College before marrying Marvin Lee Parrish whom she loved dearly, and preceded her in death.
Jean was devoted to her family and was never shy to brag about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Gregory (Kathy) Parrish of Severna Park, MD; Brian (Teri) Parrish of Pittsburgh, PA; and Deborah (Ewing) McDowell of Rising Sun, MD. Grandchildren, Matthew (Bridgett), Samuel (Anna), Riley, Brian Jr., Brendan (Lynsey), Samantha (Mike), Tyler (Morganna), James (Morgan) & Sarah. Great-Grandchildren, Daniel, Alice, Addison, Joseph & Cora.
She was a devout Christian her entire life and was an active member of her church communities (Christ United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh, PA and Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD) where she participated in numerous women’s groups and Bible studies. She loved to spend time with her family and to travel. She made yearly visits with family and friends to the Outer Banks of NC, Williamsburg, VA and Bethany Beach, DE. Jean was also an avid reader and loved working out at NLX Fitness in Rising Sun, MD, where she made many close friends and looked forward to every workout.
Services for Jean will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to “Janes UMC” and sent in care of R.T. fiord Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. For service updates and to send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
