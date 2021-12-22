POMPANO BEACH, FL — (Hirsch) Jean Marie Jackson (Hirsch) of Pompano Beach, Florida peacefully left this earth for Heaven on Friday December 10, 2021 in the state she loved, Florida. She had previously resided in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Charlestown, Maryland; and Lighthouse Point, Florida. Jean was the daughter of Theodore and Levina Hirsch (Hovanec) who preceded her in death. Born on April 5, 1926 in Lancaster, PA she was the oldest of 3 sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Kingree (deceased) and Nancy Groff both of Lancaster. Jean graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School.
Jean, a city girl, met a country boy named Bill & they married in 1944. Life on the farm was different for Jean. If Bill went hunting, she bought a shotgun; horseback riding, no problem she took lessons. Then came the boats and the marine business Bill started in 1954. Jackson Marine Sales was successful and had locations in Lancaster, PA; North East & Baltimore, Maryland and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their lifelong love of boating began on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County, and later extended into cruising the Chesapeake Bay. Jean earned piloting and navigation certificates from the US Power Squadron. They were members of the Susquehanock, North East and Wellwood Yacht Clubs in Pennsylvania and Maryland and her favorite, the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club in Florida; where she was an active member since 1970.
Jean cherished family life - raising her 2 sons in Lancaster, Pa. A son, Michael, was born prematurely & died in 1957. Bill & Jean then moved to Florida in 1968 with their two young daughters. They purchased Tara Apartments and Jean managed it. Bill and Jean joined the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club in 1970 and became active members of the cruising group - The Corinthians. They enjoyed many cruises to the Keys and the Bahamas. Jean enjoyed playing tennis and bridge at the Club. She was devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church & the LHP Women's Club.
Jean was a resident of John Knox Village since 2013. She originally resided at Village Towers and then moved to Gardens West. In July 2019 she moved to Seagrape Home at the Woodlands. The family would like to thank the staff of Trustbridge and the Seagrape Home for the loving care they gave her.
Jean is survived by her children Woody Jackson (Cheryl) North East, MD, Bill Jackson (Marianne) Pompano Beach, FL, Patricia Petrone (Lou) Lighthouse Point, FL and Donna McGlynn (Jim) Stuart, FL, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren as well as her beloved sister Nancy Groff of Lancaster, PA and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Jan 13th.
Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Association, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.
