NORTH EAST — Jean Dorothy Havens, 85 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on July 30, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry Edwin and Dorothy Virginia (Granger) Blomquist.
Jean spent many years as a nurse working at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE, Devine Haven and Citizens Nursing Homes. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Newark, DE. Jean enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening in her flower beds.
Survived by her children: David G. Havens (Edith), Barbara Havens both of North East, MD and Sharon Palm (Glen) of Warwick, MD; sisters: Gail Pettitt of North East, MD and Arlene Simonson of Duluth, MN; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband: Willard Glenn Havens; sons: Troy and Harry Havens
Funeral service will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2038 Pleasant Valley Road, Newark, DE, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow services in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in care of Crouch Funeral Home 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
