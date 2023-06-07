NORTH EAST — The family and friends of Jay H. Cline, Jr. are saddened to announce his passing on April 28, 2022.
Jay was born in Camden, N.J. on Dec.10, 1943 to Harry and Helen (n. Dougherty.) Jay was a true Renaissance man. A lover of The Arts, animals, and nature, he was a musician, a poet, a writer, an actor and an avid sailor.
He graduated from Glassboro (Rowan U.) State College in 1969 as an English and Drama major and taught for a year before marrying his college sweetheart, Sue, in 1971, and heading to the Ocean State with sailboat in tow. Six months later, they headed south to Delaware where he honed his skills as a carpenter and worked on restoring and repairing boats, writing poetry and "The Great American Novel."
Unfortunately, the marriage ended, but he would still recount stories of Nona, Sue's grandmother, with whom he was close and enjoyed great polenta and pasta, and animated and amusing conversation.
After the divorce, Jay found his way to Chesapeake, Md. where he found a new home enjoying his life on the bay with his Yacht Club friends, especially Bobby McGee, who shared his love of sailing. His most prized possession, along with his violins, is a plaque that his friends at the club made dubbing him "Captain Harry Jay". He was very proud of the honor and brought it with him to San Francisco along with his precious violins.
Jay is predeceased by his parents and brother, Charlie. He is survived by his sisters, Jackie Cline (with whom he spent his final days) and LaRue Conley, and many neices and nephews.
His final wishes were to be cremated and to have his ashes scattered into the waters he so dearly loved. He will be forever missed.
