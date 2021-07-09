NORTH EAST — Jay Harry Briscoe, 55 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in North East, MD on April 28, 1966, he was the son of the late Chris Ann Briscoe.
Jay worked as a counselor for Shore Haven, Elkton, MD and was a graduate of Cecil Community College. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jay. He had many interests like home renovation, fashion, and animals. Jay also loved sports, especially tennis. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in everyday activities and his pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met.
He is survived by his sister: Linda Briscoe of New Castle, DE also a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
In addition to his mother, Jay was preceded in death by his siblings: Nancy Ann Briscoe, Arthur “Dickie” Briscoe Sr, Jean Hazel Manning and his beloved dogs: Reggie and Harry.
He was deeply loved by all who met him, and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00am until 12:00 noon at North East United Methodist Church, 308 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.