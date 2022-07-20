CATONSVILLE — Jared Patrick Melrath, age 44, of Catonsville, Maryland and formerly of North East and Charlestown, Maryland, passed away on July 12, 2022. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melanie McLaughlin Melrath; his daughter Grace Elizabeth Melrath; his parents, Russell K. and Elizabeth R. Melrath, both of North East, Maryland; his brother Jason K. Melrath, of Wilmington, Delaware; his mother and father in law Robert and Nancy McLaughlin, both of Columbia, Maryland; his brothers and sisters in law, Michael and Nicole McLaughlin, Michael and Melissa Michener, and Jeff and Molly Britton; his nieces and nephews Sean, Jameson, Lucy, Timothy and Annie; his aunts and uncles, Bernard and Diane Bialecki, Monica Harvey, Donald and Evelyn Russell and William and Eileen Wilson; and his cousins, Sara and Steve Rexroad, Donald J. and Allison Russell, Andrew Janoson and Elisabeth Janoson.
Jared was born on November 28,1977 in Wilmington, Delaware. He graduated from North East High School in 1996, and then received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland in 2000 and his graduate degree from the University of Utah in 2002. He was born to be a teacher, and he fulfilled that calling by teaching middle and high school students for nearly 20 years at Newark High School in New Castle County, Delaware and Delaney High School, Sudbrook Magnet Middle School and Arbutus Middle School, all in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Jared loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a fan of history, astronomy, grilling and smoking various meats and making declarative statements like "only communists put ketchup on hot dogs." He was a big Baltimore and Philadelphia sports fan, but to the chagrin of his students and wife, he preferred the Eagles to the Ravens. But the true loves of his life are his wife and daughter, Melanie and Grace, who will miss him terribly.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10 am at the Catonsville Presbyterian Church, located at 1400 Frederick Road, Catonsville, Maryland 21228, with a visitation and a kid friendly reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jared's honor can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org).
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.