PERRYVILLE — Janice Rose Goutermout, 74 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at home. Born December 24, 1946 in Lowville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Anna Lyndaker Gascho.
Mrs. Goutermout is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kay Goutermout and companion of 26 years, Dave Tate; granddaughter, Megan Lyn Tate; great grandson, Renzo; half-brother, Herbert Gascho, Jr. and Clair Gascho; and sister, Yvonne Lampson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goutermout was preceded in death by her half-brother, Richard Gascho; sisters, Susan Ruttan and Delores Gascho; and half-sister, Nancy Gascho.
Mrs. Goutermout's marriage to Richard Goutermout ended in divorce.
Mrs. Goutermout requested no services.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
