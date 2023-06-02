RISING SUN, MD — Janice Mae Blakeley, age 87, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. She was born on April 11, 1936 in Virginia to the late Woodrow Wilson Dowell and Martha Adeline (nee, Billings) Dowell.
Janice took great pride in caring for her home. She enjoyed watching classic Western TV shows, especially Gunsmoke and Raw Hide. Janice was a faithful member of Rising Sun 7th Day Adventist Church. Her family will especially remember her for her "persuasive" nature when dealing with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janice is survived by her four daughters: Barbara Fine and her husband, Mark, Jamie Winnick and her husband, Jerry, Nancy Marie Santana and her husband, Roberto; Victoria Louise Stango and her husband, Don; ten grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Blakeley; and her son, James Oren Blakeley.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 5:00-7:00pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD, 21911. A celebration of life will be held at 11AM on Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, 3414 Cedar Church Road, Darlington, MD 21034. Burial will follow at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD 21001. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
