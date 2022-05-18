BEAR, DE — Janice Gwendolyn Stewart Jackson, 85 of Bear, DE, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.
Born in Hickory, NC, on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Lela (Presley) Stewart.
Prior to retirement, Janice was the owner/operator of the Woodside Inn, Country Tavern and Witherspoon Tavern.
She was a member of the North East United Methodist Church, North East, MD and North East High School Alumni Assoc. She enjoyed sewing, collecting antique jewelry, arranging flowers, shopping, traveling and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her daughters: Oakley Jackson and Bruce of Street, MD, Lela Susan Jackson of Bear, DE, Jessie Lynn Thomas and husband Kerry of North East, MD; 8 grandchildren: Zackary Wiseman, Samantha Van Camp (Don), Annie Gwendolyn Barry (Joe), Adam Molands (Beth), Julie Hall, Kelly Swartz (Travis), Steve Thomas and Josh Thomas; and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband: James Oakley Jackson; son: Daniel Joe Jackson; daughter: Lisa Ann Jackson Molands; great granddaughter: Adisynn Thomas; and siblings: Gail Ess, Joe Dean and Terry Stewart.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
