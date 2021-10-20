ELKTON, MD — Janice Marie Carreras, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away on, Tuesday, September 28,2021. She was born in Chester, PA on September 20,1946 to the late Charles Vincent Ednie and Bess (Levy) Ednie.
Janice was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, MD since 1986, she was devoted to her faith. She was a homemaker at heart. She loved to watch movies, soap operas, play trivia games with her grandchildren and was an avid reader who was very intelligent. Friends and family remember her to have a great sense of humor; she always said "laughter is good for the soul". She loved to attend family gatherings and you could always look to her for great advice and conversation. Above all Janice was Devoted to her family. Her and husband Thomas were married in 1967 and raised 7 children together.
Janice is survived by he loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Carrreas;7 children: Lisa Bush, husband Vernon, Arlene Peirce, husband Adan, Caroline Grimm, husband John, Phillip Carreras, wife Rebeca, Dennis Carreras, Laura Carreras and Elena Carreras. 2 brothers: Charles Ednie, wife Mimi and Kenneth Ednie, wife Joan;16 grandchildren and 1great-grandchild.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am Thursday October 21,2021 at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street Elkton, MD,21921. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Janice's honor to Immaculate Conception Food Bank in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
