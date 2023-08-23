NORTH EAST — Janet Sue Nickle was made perfect on August 20, 2023 when she went home to God.
Janet graduated from Elkton High School in 1967. After working at RMR, she went to work in her family's business, Nickle's Market, for many years. Shortly after its closing, she went to work for Genardis where she made lifelong friends.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening, and making people laugh. She was also a champion of strays, caring for any and all that came her way. With a giant heart, Janet would give anything she had to whomever needed it, without a second thought to her own needs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Blackburn, and her son, John Brian Nickle.
Left to carry on her love are her brothers, Robert Blackburn (Ellie) Montross, VA, Jimmy Blackburn (Pat) Niceville, FL, and Carl Blackburn (Claire) of Ooltewah, TN. Also, her daughter Monica Vender and son in law Rob, grandchildren Brianna Alaimo & husband Antonio of Glen Burnie, MD, and Matthew Vender of North East, MD, her buddies, her great granddaughter Arabella & Serafina Alaimo, and many nieces and nephews.
Her big heart will be missed.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 5:00pm.
Private burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
