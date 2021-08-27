ELKTON — Janet Perkey (Quasney) age 77 of Elkton, MD passed away on August 22, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Kevin Perkey. Born in Baltimore, MD on October 22, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Harriette (Runkles) Quasney. In addition to her parents Mrs. Perkey is preceded in death by her grandson Bryan Hall Jr. and late former husband Joe Hall Jr.
Janet had a great love of children and was the owner and operator of V.I.Y.P. (Very Important Young People) Daycare. Janet had a beautiful singing voice. She sang in the Faith Lutheran Church Choir and even started a Karaoke Business. She enjoyed arts and crafts and created beautiful church banners for the members to enjoy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet is survived by husband: Kevin Perkey, daughter: Sandra Hall, sons: Joseph Hall III, Bryan Hall Sr and Michael Hall, step children: Kyle and Renee, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, sister: Barbara Richardson, brothers: Robert Quasney and John Quasney, and a multitude of other family, and friends.
A Visitation will be held Monday, August 30, 2021, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at RT Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St, Elkton, MD. 21921
A Second Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Funeral Parlor Chapel, Meadowridge Memorial Gardens - 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD. 21075.Followed by a graveside service held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at12:00 pm with Pastor Michael Thress officiating.
