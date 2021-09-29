CHESAPEAKE CITY — Janet Marie Long, 62, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.
Janet was born April 7, 1959 in Newark, DE, daughter of the late Harold and Marge Sumner. She was a 1978 graduate of Newark High School. In 1983, she married Dennis, where they lived in Earleville and started their family until moving to Chesapeake City, making this their home for over 30 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Marty Sumner.
Janet is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dennis Long, sons Mitchell Long (Emma) and Charles Long, her sister, Kay Massey, her brothers Jeff and David Sumner, mother-in-law Sherron Long and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 10 -11am with a memorial service beginning at 11am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Leukemia Society, 100 West 10th St., Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.