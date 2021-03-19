RISING SUN — (Newsome) Janet “Marie” Newsome Brewer, age 64 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Friday, Mar. 12, 2021. She was born July 18, 1956, to the late William Epp Newsome and Betty Yale Newsome.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Tina Brewer of Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren: Makenzie, Blake, Myra and Marissa; brother, Joe Newsome of Rising Sun, MD; two half-sisters, Debbie Padden and Diane Newsome and one half-brother, David Newsome, all of Wellsville, NY. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Brewer and brother, Bill Newsome.
There will be no services.
