PORT DEPOSIT — Janet Mae Abrahams, 92, spoke her final words in the company of a loved one briefly before she passed away during the early morning hours of October 19th, 2021.
Sociable is a word that is easily associated with Janet as it can be traced through the timeline of her life. Whether it was during basketball games at Tome School, sessions held by the Ladies Auxiliary at Water Witch, afternoons spent cooking dinners for The Lions Club, or simply while boating on the river, Janet possessed the natural abilities to elicit conversation through the authenticity of her questions and to evoke laughter through the poignancy of her responses. By the memories of those who knew Janet, her infectious laughter will be heard well beyond her 33,661 days when it was undoubtedly shared by anyone in her company.
In addition to the perceptivity that was reflected in her conversations, Janet had eyes that were just as perceptive. Armed with a small kitchen window, a landline telephone, and a outdoor dinner bell, her keen awareness was evidenced through any and all events that occurred in the hollow where her home was situated.
It was in that same home where Janet was born and would eventually raise a family. Throughout adulthood, it was sustained as a loving home by her hands - where chocolate candy was always tucked behind cupboard doors yet conveniently at arm's length and where tomato gravy and scrapple serendipitously showed up on one or two plates. And it was in that home where, assisted by attentive and caring hands, Janet was able to spend the final years of her life.
The daughter of Curtis and Helen Walker, Little Mommom - as she was affectionately known - is preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodney, and her sister, Marie. She is survived by her 3 children, Lynn, Mark, and Michael, her 4 grandchildren, William, Janet, Elizabeth, and Andrew, and her 5 great-grandchildren, Michael, Grayson, Cora, Cillian, and Trenton, as well as her son-in-law, John, on the other end of the hollow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Water Witch Fire Department EMS in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11 AM, at Hopewell Cemetery, 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
