RISING SUN, MD — Janet Marie Johnson, age 80, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA on November 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Violet Thompson Groff.
Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Cecil County Farm Bureau and loved canning, baking, and knitting. Mrs. Johnson loved gardening with her late husband.
Survivors include her children, Bob Johnson, West Jefferson, NC, Kelly Seay, Rising Sun, MD, and Wayne Johnson, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Nicholas Johnson, Sarah Johnson Lewis, Stephanie Seay Anderson, Jillian Seay, and Teddy Johnson; great-granddaughter, Ava Anderson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Johnson; three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 9:45 AM, Monday, August 2, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
