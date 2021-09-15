EARLEVILLE — (Crothers) Janet Crothers Force, 84, of Earleville, Maryland, died September 7, 2021 at the home of Lynn Clarke, daughter.
She was born December 8, 1936 in Chester, Pennsylvania, the daughter of late Kenneth and Dorothy Crothers.
Before Janet became a happy and independent retiree residing in Hacks Point, Maryland, she was phlebotomist and church organist for St. John the Baptist Church in Newark, Delaware and at St. Stephen's Church in Earleville, Maryland. She enjoyed playing bridge and going to Seniors to socialize with friends. Janet always looked forward to the Spring when her beloved hummingbirds and goldfinches would return to her backyard, where they were fed and watered daily.
She is survived by her brother, Ken Crothers, Jr., daughters Lynn Clarke and Nancy Hutek, three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Hacks Point Fire Company.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.