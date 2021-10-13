RISING SUN — Janet Lee McCardell Cole, 87 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the Hart Heritage Estates Assisted Living Center of Street, MD. Born June 23, 1934 in Liberty Grove, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Helen B. McCardell.
Mrs. Cole was previously employed by the Hill Top Ranch of Colora, MD, and Morning Cheer, Inc., of North East, MD. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed listening to Elvis gospel music.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her daughters, Susan E. Cole McGlothlin of Rising Sun, MD, and Carol D. Cole and fiancé, Scott Reburn of Rising Sun, MD; and three grandsons, Anthony Brooks, Richard McGlothlin, and Scott Cole; granddaughter, Monica Cole.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cole was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Cole; sons, Daniel P. Cole and David D. Cole; brother, Melvin Robert McCardell, Jr.; and sister, Marion McCardell Fox.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 18, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Rev. Jason Johnson of the Pleasant View Baptist of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Harmony Chapel Cemetery, Liberty Grove, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
