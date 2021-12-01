HAGERSTOWN — Janet Grason Goodie of Hagerstown, MD, formerly a longtime resident of Rising Sun, MD passed away peacefully on Friday November 26, 2021.
Janet Goodie was born in Danville, VA on July 14, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Malvin D. Grason and Lessie Jefferson Peterman. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles R. Goodie. Janet was employed at Naval Training Center Bainbridge and retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground. Janet was an avid seamstress, quilter, and knitter. She enjoyed making clothes for her grandchildren which won many grand champion ribbons at the county and state fairs. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She loved to spend time with her family as well and always had her camera ready to capture special moments. Janet was a member of Janes United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two sisters, Nancy Montgomery (Charles B) and Patricia O'Neill (Richard T). She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Shoemaker and her husband Keith of Greensboro, GA, and her son, Charles A. Goodie and his wife Trish of Middletown, MD. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Kara Shoemaker, and Taylor, Caleb, Chloe, and Carson Goodie.
Services for Janet will be held privately at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Janes United Methodist Church" of Rising Sun, MD or "Hospice of Washington County" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
