EARLEVILLE — Janet Ward Duff, 79 of Earleville, MD passed away on December 24, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Mrs. Duff was born on September 21, 1941 in Catonsville, MD, daughter of the late Bernie and Mary Webster Ward. She had lived in Rock Hall, MD until moving to Cecilton where she met her husband in 1989. After her marriage in 1991 she moved to Earleville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, George Duff.
Janet is survived by her brother, Bernie Ward, Jr. of Salisbury, MD, and George's family who cared for her, Barbara Stevenson of Perryville, MD, Howard Duff (Jacqueline DeBoer) of Earleville and Cindi Duff Rand of Earleville, MD
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 31 from 12 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Earleville, MD.
