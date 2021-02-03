ELKTON, MD — Janet Slaughter Bailey of Elkton, MD, age 83, passed away January 27, 2021. Janet was born on July 27, 1937 in Elkton, MD to Arthur and Ada Slaughter.
Janet was active with many charities and Elkton United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of The Gleaners, which hosted Christmas bazaars and various events. Janet was also a member of a hospital charity bowling league that met Thursday mornings. She was always eager to contribute food for family gatherings and holidays. Janet enjoyed reading, gardening, working outside and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jack Bailey, Sr.; two children, Jack “Keith” Bailey, Jr. and Karen Jarrell and her husband, Frank; four grandchildren: Thomas, Rachael, Faith and Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Adeline and Elijah; and niece, Terri Allen.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 1:00 pm. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet’s honor may be made payable to “The American Cancer Society” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send on line condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
