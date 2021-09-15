ELK MILLS, MD — Janet B. Smith, age 76, of Elk Mills, MD, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 23, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Sina Fields Johnson.
Mrs. Smith retired as an emergency road service operator for AAA in Newark, DE. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and looked forward each day to caring for Samantha and Mason. Mrs. Smith loved reading her Bible and playing with her canine companion, Chubby, and her feline companion, Abraham. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting.
Survivors include her children, Roger Lee Smith, Jr. (Donna) and Kellie Leigh Smith (Randy), both of Elk Mills, MD; grandchildren, Johnny Lewis (Kirsten), Beth Wagner (George), Jacqueline Middleton (Justin), and Stephen Smith (Calystia); and great grandchildren, Johnny Lewis V, Madisyn Lewis, Noah Stone, Dakota Middleton, Samantha L. Smith, and Mason A. Smith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Roger L. Smith, Sr.; and daughter, Joyce A. Lewis.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
