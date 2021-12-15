LEWES, DE — Janet Ann Clayton McSherry, 77 years, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born August 6, 1944 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the only daughter of four children born to the late Russell Thomas and Bertha Ellen Lawrence Clayton.
Janet was a 1962 graduate of Perryville High School. Following graduation, she attended the University of Maryland. Janet had a long career as an IT professional, most recently working for ARI Fleet Management in Mt. Laurel, NJ. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid gardener. She especially loved attending the Lewes Garden Tour.
Janet is survived by her brothers, James Clayton and wife, Judy, and Karl Clayton and wife, Karen; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Luke McSherry, and brother, David Clayton
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, December 17, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor David Burke of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Colora, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.