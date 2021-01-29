ELKTON,MD — Janeen Aron Whalen, age 52, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born on September 21, 1968 in Elkton, MD to Catherine Mary (Brooks) Kempski and the late Phillip Howard Rambo, Jr.
Janeen loved drawing and crocheting but nothing more than being a grandmother. She had an electric personality and always knew how to make her friends/family laugh. She will be remembered as the charismatic, selfless and loving person she was. She will be forever missed.
Janeen is survived by her daughter, Courtney Whalen and her husband, Alan Worrall; son, Johnny Whalen, Jr., four grandchildren: Addilyn Worrall, Charleigh Worrall, Alan Worrall, Jr., and Naima Whalen; mother, Catherine Mary (Brooks) Kempski and her husband, Ted; sister, Margaret Rambo Biddle and her husband, Patrick; fiancé; Gary Kapp; step-brother, Daniel Kempski; niece, Maggie Biddle; nephew, Zachary Biddle; and two cherished friends: Sarah Rykiel and Norman Smith.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
